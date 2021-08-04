Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBU opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -11.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBU. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

