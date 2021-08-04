Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIP stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $56.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

