Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,791,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 179.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 151,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 97,138 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,607,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKS opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

