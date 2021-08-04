Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 11,839 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,729,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,261,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $209.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.96.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

