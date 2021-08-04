Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

