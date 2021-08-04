Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

