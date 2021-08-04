Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.80. 130,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,904. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

