Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

MSI stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,853. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $226.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

