Bruderman Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM traded down $3.51 on Wednesday, hitting $197.52. 170,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 12 month low of $149.66 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

