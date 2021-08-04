Bruderman Asset Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDU traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.29. 64,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,314. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.