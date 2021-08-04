Bryan Carsberg Buys 385 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £400.40 ($523.13).

Shares of ACT stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.34. The company has a market capitalization of £57.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

