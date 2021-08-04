Bryan Carsberg Buys 385 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £400.40 ($523.13).
Shares of ACT stock opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.34. The company has a market capitalization of £57.20 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35.
