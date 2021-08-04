BTIG Research Raises AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $285.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $251.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVB. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $228.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.57. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $598,511,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

