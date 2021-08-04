Bumble (BMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bumble to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

