Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £28,023.10 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total value of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).

BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,131 ($27.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,255.50 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,121.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,120.83 ($27.71).

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

