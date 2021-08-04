Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Insider Sells £28,023.10 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total value of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).
BRBY stock opened at GBX 2,131 ($27.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,255.50 ($16.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,121.67.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.2%.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
