Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.24

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

