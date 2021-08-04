Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.10.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

