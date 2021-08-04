BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $54.76. 2,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,913. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

