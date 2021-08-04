BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

NYSE:BWXT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. 578,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $57,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $605,629 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

