C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,280,186 shares of company stock worth $323,200,797 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C3.ai (AI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.