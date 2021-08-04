Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.74 EPS

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.99. 4,871,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,678. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

