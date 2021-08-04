CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will post sales of $82.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.65 million and the lowest is $81.20 million. CAI International reported sales of $75.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $345.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $353.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CAI International.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:CAI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 465,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,709. The firm has a market cap of $962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96. CAI International has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

