Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:CLBS opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the period. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

