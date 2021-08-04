Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 20th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $18.91.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
