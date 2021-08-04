Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan Sells 700 Shares

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $17,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,190,333.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diane M. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Diane M. Sullivan sold 400 shares of Caleres stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $10,200.00.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

