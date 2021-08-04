Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.3% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.87. The company had a trading volume of 434,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,802,467. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

