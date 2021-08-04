Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $820,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,182 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,748. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.37. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

