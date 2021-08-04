Caliber Wealth Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,260,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,676. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.88 and a 1 year high of $244.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.67.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total value of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,892,802 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.44.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

