Caliber Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.42.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.15. 75,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,106. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,455,790.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,809 shares of company stock worth $17,771,085 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.