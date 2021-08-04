California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,581 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth $737,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter worth $9,193,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.31 per share, with a total value of $882,983.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore purchased 5,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

