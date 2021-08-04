California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,025 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Yext worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Yext by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Yext by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.73. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

