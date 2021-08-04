California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 629 Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 80.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Shares of FVRR opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $99.39 and a one year high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.03.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

