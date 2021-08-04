Calyxt (CLXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Calyxt to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 169.27% and a negative return on equity of 116.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. On average, analysts expect Calyxt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLXT opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $137.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Calyxt news, Director Christopher J. Neugent bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

