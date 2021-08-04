Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAMT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.67. 332,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,122. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.32. Camtek has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

