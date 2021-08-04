Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $360,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 638.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

