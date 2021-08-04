Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 566.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,932 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Qudian worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QD opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

