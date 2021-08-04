Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,827,000 after buying an additional 915,333 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,889,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In other news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.