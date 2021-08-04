Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 10,387,174 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,387,174 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in TIM were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TIM by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

TIMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TIMB opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.1428 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

