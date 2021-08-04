Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 394 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $678.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $959.44. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $675.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 19.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $44,323,625. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

