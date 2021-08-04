Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 44,355 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 86,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.