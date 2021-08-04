Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41. Canon has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canon will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Canon by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canon by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.