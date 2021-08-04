Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 24.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 177 ($2.31).

Shares of CAPC stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.81. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

