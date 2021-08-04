Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$48.50 at Raymond James

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$48.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. iA Financial downgraded Capital Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Capital Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.