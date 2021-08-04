Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Update

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,455,000 after acquiring an additional 171,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,623,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,695,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after buying an additional 73,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,539 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

