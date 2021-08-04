Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,059,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $1,848,579.92. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 449,431 shares of company stock worth $63,607,495. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.96. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.