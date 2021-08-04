Captrust Financial Advisors Has $68,000 Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,669 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STM opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

