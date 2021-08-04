Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $63,000 Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,244,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

NYSE:AGM opened at $96.57 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $991.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.38.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $124,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.