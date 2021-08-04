Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 632 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after acquiring an additional 107,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,730 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 million. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

