Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 5,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after purchasing an additional 530,405 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,058,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,373,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

