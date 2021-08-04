Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carclo plc (LON:CAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 46.90 ($0.61). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57), with a volume of 71,912 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.39. The firm has a market cap of £32.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Carclo alerts:

In other news, insider Phil White acquired 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.