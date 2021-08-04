Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $26.36 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after acquiring an additional 415,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.05. 296,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,586,334. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

